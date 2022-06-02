Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 33, Warwickshire vs Leicestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Warwickshire will square off against Leicestershire on Thursday in the 33rd match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham in a North Group fixture.

Warwickshire are unbeaten in the competition, having won all three of their matches so far. They beat Durham in their last game and will look to carry forward their winning momentum into the upcoming clash.

After being asked to bowl first, the Warwickshire bowlers did a fine job of restricting Durham to 158 in their 20 overs. They got off to a shaky start but the lower-order batters contributed to help them chase down the total in the 17th over.

Leicestershire, on the other hand, have played four games so far, managing only a single win. They beat Yorkshire but failed to continue the run against Northamptonshire in their fourth game.

Batting first, Northamptonshire posted a mammoth 227 on the board. The Leicestershire batters then tried hard but were restricted to 185 as they lost the game by 42 runs.

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Match Details:

Match: Warwickshire vs Leicestershire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 2nd 2022, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Birmingham on Thursday is expected to hover between 10 and 19 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Probable XIs

Warwickshire

Henry Brookes finished with three wickets to help his side restrict Durham to 158 in their last match. Chris Benjamin remained unbeaten on 68 off 36 balls during the chase.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Jacob Bethell, Alex Davies (wk), Robert Yates, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Henry Brookes, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles

Leicestershire

The bowlers failed miserably and only managed to pick up a single wicket as Northamptonshire posted 227 on the board. Scott Steel top-scored with 64 but a lack of support from the other end resulted in them falling short by 42 runs.

Probable XI

Hamish Rutherford, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Lewis Hill (wk), Colin Ackermann (c), Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Roman Walker, Naveen-ul-Haq

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction

Warwickshire are unbeaten in the competition so far whereas Leicestershire are struggling a bit. The latter side will have to be at their absolute best to challenge Warwickshire on Thursday.

Warwickshire look like a settled unit and should be high on confidence coming into this clash. They are expected to come out on top against Leicestershire.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win this encounter.

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Warwickshire Cricket YouTube Channel

