Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 50, Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 50 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 sees Yorkshire take on Nottinghamshire. Headingley in Leeds will host this exciting North Group fixture.

Yorkshire have played five games so far in the T20 Blast. They have managed to win two games and lost as many, with one ending in a tie. They faced Durham in their last game and beat them in a high-scoring affair.

Batting first, Durham posted a mammoth 207 on the board. The Yorkshire bowlers picked up eight wickets in the process. The batters then stepped up and contributed heavily as they chased down the total in the 18th over. They will look to repeat their performance against Nottinghamshire on Monday.

Notts, on the other hand, have won two of their five games and lost two, with one being washed out due to rain. They lost to Warwickshire in their last game of the T20 Blast which was a thriller of a contest.

The game was reduced to eight overs per side due to rain. Bowling first, Nottinghamshire bowlers restricted Warwickshire to 98 in their eight overs. The batters then tried hard but lack of big partnerships resulted in them falling short by a single run. They will be looking to turn the tables around in their next fixture.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Details

Match: Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 6th, 2022, Monday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue as the surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. The temperature in Leeds is expected to hover between 9 to 16 degrees Celsius, with showers predicted in the evening.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Probable XIs

Yorkshire

Jordan Thompson starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets as Durham posted 207 on the board. Chasing the mammoth total, contributions from Adam Lyth (77) and skipper David Willey (75*) helped them get across the line with six wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Adam Lyth, Finn Allen, David Willey (c), Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Dominic Drakes, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess

Nottinghamshire

In a rain-curtailed fixture of eight overs per side, Samit Patel picked up two wickets and restricted Warwickshire to 98. Alex Hales top-scored with 30 but failed to carry on as they fell short by a single run.

Probable XI

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (c), Steven Mullaney, Calvin Harrison, James Pattinson, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

Yorkshire beat Durham in their last game of the T20 Blast whereas Nottinghamshire lost to Warwickshire in a close-fought contest. Both sides will come out all guns blazing on Monday when they face each other and it promises to be a cracking contest.

Nottinghamshire have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Nottinghamshire to win this encounter.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Yorkshire Cricket YouTube Channel

