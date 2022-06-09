Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 62, Hampshire vs Essex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Hampshire and Essex will face off in Match 62 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 on Thursday, 9 June. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will be the venue for this South Group encounter.

Hampshire’s season so far has not been a great one. Out of their six matches, they have notched up just two wins and are placed eighth in the South Group. However, they won their previous game in convincing fashion against Middlesex.

Liam Dawson grabbed three wickets as they restricted Middlesex to 142/7 bowling first. Ben McDermott then smashed 83 runs while skipper James Vince remained unbeaten on 54 as they romped to victory in just 12 overs with nine wickets at their disposal.

Essex, meanwhile, are in third spot with three wins from six games, giving them seven points in the ongoing T20 Blast season. They beat Kent in their last game by seven wickets.

Daniel Sams, Samuel Cook, Ben Allison and Matthew Critchley all picked up a couple of wickets to restrict Kent to 130/9. Michael Pepper blasted a 29-ball 50 while Paul Walter’s 16-ball unbeaten 33 ensured they made light work of the chase to wrap up the game in 15.3 overs.

Hampshire vs Essex Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Essex, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: June 9, 2022, Thursday; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Hampshire vs Essex Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue favours teams batting second. Targets have been easily chased down and batters find it easier to bat in the second innings. In the last five games, teams bowling first have won four matches. Hence, winning the toss and bowling first is the obvious choice here.

Hampshire vs Essex Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the game. There is a 20% chance of rain predicted. Temperatures will hover around 12 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire vs Essex Probable XIs

Hampshire

James Vince (c), Ben McDermott (wk), Tom Prest, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Toby Albert, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Scott Currie.

Essex

William Buttleman, Adam Rossington (wk), Tom Westley, Paul Walter, Michael Pepper, Matt Critchley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Sam Cook.

Hampshire vs Essex Match Prediction

Both sides have won their previous games and will be keen to carry on the winning run. Hence, this should be an interesting battle between the in-form batting unit of Hampshire and the in-form bowling unit of Essex.

Both sides have strong line-ups. However, Hampshire are on a two-match winning streak and are expected to win this T20 Blast contest.

Prediction: Hampshire to win.

Hampshire vs Essex details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Hampshire Cricket YouTube Channel.

