Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 65, Warwickshire vs Yorkshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Warwickshire will cross swords with Yorkshire in the 65th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The North Group encounter will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

Warwickshire have done well in the tournament so far. With five wins from seven games, they are placed second in the North Group Standings. They beat Durham by six wickets in their previous fixture.

Their bowlers set up the game as they picked up seven wickets in the process, restricting Durham to 141/7 after bowling first. In reply, their batters ensured that they got over the line without a lot of fuss.

Bears 🏏 @WarwickshireCCC



"If we can make it six wins from eight we will be in a very strong position."



Preview

Tickets 🎟



"If we can make it six wins from eight we will be in a very strong position."

Warwickshire chased down the total in just 18 overs with six wickets in hand. They will look to win this game and consolidate their position in the upper half of the table.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, have had a mediocre run in the competition so far. With three wins and as many defeats, they occupy the fourth spot in the table. Their last fixture resulted in a close defeat against Lancashire.

Batting first, Lancashire set a daunting target of 213/5 as the Yorkshire bowlers had to work hard on a good batting surface. However, their batters put up a spirited chase as they came close but unfortunately fell short by just four runs, ending on 209/8.

Yorkshire CCC @YorkshireCCC



Yorkshire Vikings come agonisingly close to victory, but Lancashire Lightning win the roses clash.

Yorkshire will be keen to get back to winning ways in their next game against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: 10 June 2022, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is known to be good for batting. Batters will enjoy playing their strokes freely and we can expect a high-scoring clash. Bowlers will have to be consistent and tight with their lines and lengths if they are to restrict the batters on this track.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear for a full contest with no rain prediction. Temperatures are expected to hover around 10 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Probable XIs

Warwickshire

Warwickshire won their previous game against Durham. Craig Miles picked up three wickets as they restricted Durham to 141/7. Alex Davies top-scored with 49 runs to anchor the run chase as they got over the line with six wickets and two overs to spare.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Jacob Bethell, Alex Davies (wk), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Jake Lintott, Danny Briggs, Olly Stone, Craig Miles.

Yorkshire

Yorkshire’s bowlers had a tough outing as they conceded over 200 runs against Lancashire in their last match.

However, their batters put up a positive display despite them missing out in the end. Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck a brilliant 43-ball 77 while skipper David Willey smashed a 28-ball 52. They will take some positives out of their batting innings.

Probable XI

Adam Lyth, David Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey (c), Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Jordan Thompson, Dominic Drakes, Matthew Revis, Adil Rashid, Dominic Bess.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction

Both sides have done fairly well in the competition so far. Warwickshire won their previous game while Yorkshire faced a close defeat.

That said, fans can expect a cracking and tight game between the two sides. Warwickshire will have momentum on their side and are thus expected to beat Yorkshire.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win this encounter.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Warwickshire Cricket YouTube Channel

