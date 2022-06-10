Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 66, Durham vs Lancashire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Durham are up against Lancashire in the 66th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street will host this North Group fixture on Friday.

Durham have managed to win only two of the seven matches they have played so far. They continue to languish at the bottom of the table. Their previous game against Warwickshire resulted in a defeat.

Batting first, Durham posted a respectable total of 141 on the board for the loss of seven wickets. The runs were not going to be enough as their bowlers were not able to defend the total. Warwickshire got over the line in just 18 overs, having lost just four wickets.

Durham desperately need to win this encounter to bounce back in the competition.

Lancashire, on the other hand, are at the top of the table with six wins from seven games. They have had a phenomenal campaign so far and won their last game against Yorkshire by four runs.

Lancashire put up a solid total of 213 for the loss of five wickets, batting first. Despite having runs on the board, their bowlers had a tough time defending the total. However, they held their nerves in the end to hold Yorkshire to 209/8 and win the game.

Durham vs Lancashire Match Details

Match: Durham vs Lancashire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: 10 June 2022, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Durham vs Lancashire Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue will offer assistance to the batters and the ball will come onto the bat nicely. Batters can play their shots right from the start of the innings and will have a good time on this wicket. Bowlers will find it difficult and will have to be accurate with their lines and lengths.

Durham vs Lancashire Weather Forecast

The weather is clear for a full game of cricket with no rain predicted. Temperatures will vary between 14 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Durham vs Lancashire Probable XIs

Durham

None of the batters for Durham could make any substantial contribution with the bat. Only Ben Raine scored an unbeaten 51 as they posted 141/7 on the board. He also picked up a couple of wickets with the ball, putting up an all-round show while the rest of the bowlers failed to make any significant contributions.

Probable XI

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Oliver Robinson (wk), Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis (c), Ned Eckersley, Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, Andrew Tye.

Lancashire

Lancashire put up an all-round batting performance to get to 213/5 against Yorkshire. Tim David slammed a 32-ball 62 while Keaton Jennings (42), Steven Croft (41) and Dane Villas (40*) made key contributions. Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley and Danny Lamb all grabbed two wickets apiece as they went on to defend the total.

Probable XI

Phil Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Dane Vilas (c), Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Luke Wells.

Durham vs Lancashire Match Prediction

Durham have lost successive games and continue to struggle for consistency this season. Their previous game against Warwickshire also resulted in a loss. Lancashire, on the other hand, pulled off a close win against Yorkshire.

They performed as a unit with both the bat and the ball, with players chipping in with all-round contributions. Lancashire are clearly the more balanced side among the two and, that said, are expected to beat Durham in this fixture.

Prediction: Lancashire to win this encounter.

Durham vs Lancashire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Durham Cricket YouTube Channel

