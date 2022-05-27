Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 8, Lancashire vs Yorkshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Lancashire and Yorkshire will square off in the eighth match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 in a North Group fixture at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Lancashire had a good run last year when they finished third in the North Group table, winning seven out of 14 games. However, Lancashire’s campaign was cut short by an unfortunate defeat to Somerset in the quarter-finals. Thus, they will want to go further ahead this time around.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, began their campaign earlier this year with a seven-wicket victory over Worcestershire. Setting a target of 173, they comfortably chased it down in just 18.1 overs. Harry Brook top-scored with an unbeaten 60 while Adam Lyth (40), Dawid Malan (33), and skipper Joe Root (35*) made vital contributions to the successful chase.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Yorkshire, North Group Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: May 27, 2022, Friday; 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Pitch Report

The wicket at this venue will not be as easy to score on. The bowlers will need assistance first up. Thus, the side winning the toss will look to bowl first. The majority of the games at this venue have been won by sides chasing.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Weather Forecast

The conditions are clear for a full game of cricket with no rain prediction. The temperature is expected to hover between eight and 13 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Probable XIs

Lancashire

Dane Vilas (c&wk), Phil Salt, Josh Bohannon, Tim David, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wood, Luke Wells/Steven Croft, Matthew Parkinson, Keaton Jennings, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley

Yorkshire

Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Adam Lyth Shadab Khan, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction

Yorkshire have a well-settled unit and a good batting order in particular. They have also started with a win. Lancashire, on the other hand, will be under pressure in their first game. Looking at the current form and team balance, Yorkshire are expected to notch up another win.

Prediction: Yorkshire to win.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee