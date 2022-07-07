Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Quarter-Final 2, Warwickshire vs Hampshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second quarter-final of the 2022 T20 Blast will be played between Warwickshire and Hampshire on Thursday, July 7. The game will be contested at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Warwickshire finished at the top of the North Group of the T20 Blast with 18 points. They managed to win nine out of their 14 games with only five defeats in the group stages. However, they suffered a close two-wicket loss at the hands of Lancashire in their final league-stage fixture.

Batting first, they put up a modest total of 168/8 on the board from their 20 overs. Their bowlers could not defend their target as Lancashire chased the target down in 19.3 overs with a couple of wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, Hampshire finished fourth in the North Group. They managed to win nine out of their 14 matches as well, losing five games and gathering 18 points. Hampshire won both of their final two group-stage matches, with their latest victory coming against Sussex.

Sussex batted first and put up a challenging total of 180 on the board for the loss of eight wickets. However, it wasn’t enough as Hampshire successfully scaled the target down with five deliveries and as many wickets to spare. Their opening batters set the tone for the chase with an 86-run partnership at the top.

Heading into this match, Warwickshire will look to put their defeat behind them. Hampshire, meanwhile, will aim to carry their winning run into the 2022 T20 Blast quarter-finals.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Hampshire, Quarter-Final 1, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: July 7, 2022, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is balanced in nature. Both the batters and the bowlers will get enough help off the surface. The former will need to spend some time in the middle before they can play their shots. Fast bowlers will find assistance and need to make the most of it with accurate lines and lengths.

The average first innings total at this venue is 148.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. Temperatures in Birmingham are expected to range between 14 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Probable XIs

Warwickshire

The top order collapsed early for Warwickshire in their last T20 Blast game against Lancashire. Adam Horse (50), Chris Benjamin (35) and Dan Mousley (41) made important contributions to take them to 168/8.

Olly Stone picked up four wickets but did not have enough runs on the board and eventually lost the game.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Alex Davies (wk), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Jake Lintott, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Danny Briggs.

Hampshire

Chris Wood, Brad Wheal and Mason Crane picked up two wickets apiece as Sussex got to 180 for the loss of eight wickets in Hampshire's last match. Skipper James Vince led from the front in the run-chase, scoring 65 runs, while Ben McDermott scored 30.

The duo added 86 runs at the top to set up the platform for Hampshire's chase. They eventually got home with five wickets to spare to end their league-stage campaign of the 2022 T20 Blast on a high.

Probable XI

James Vince (C), Ben McDermott, Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Toby Albert, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Match Prediction

Warwickshire lost their previous game coming into this contest and will have to pick themselves up to return to winning ways. Hampshire, on the other hand, are a confident side having won both of their last two group-stage games. They will aim to keep their winning run intact.

With momentum on their side, Hampshire are expected to get over the line in the second quarter-final of the 2022 T20 Blast.

Prediction: Hampshire to win this encounter.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

LIVE POLL Q. James Vince to score another fifty? Yes No 2 votes so far