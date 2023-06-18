Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Derbyshire vs Yorkshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Derbyshire and Yorkshire are set to take on yet again in the Vitality T20 competition on June 18 at 7 PM IST. The game will be played at Queen's Park Cricket Ground in Chesterfield. Yorkshire have dominated Derbyshire once this season by defeating them by 7 wickets. They would be hoping to repeat the same performance today to thump Derbyshire two times in a row.

Derbyshire had a turbulent ride in this year’s T20 competition. They have never been really consistent so far and find themselves languishing at the number seven spot. They currently have three wins under their belt with a dismal-looking NRR of -0.363. Although they showed some great fighting spirit in the last game against Durham which ended in a nail-biting tie.

Yorkshire have been outstanding so far this season. They are comfortably sitting at the second position in the points table with a healthy-looking NRR of 0.290. After suffering three back-to-back losses early on in the season, Yorkshire made a remarkable comeback and have managed to win six games on the trot, making them a very lethal opposition to watch out for in this clash.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Match Details

Match: Derbyshire vs Yorkshire, Match 80 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 18, 2023, Sunday, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Queen's Park Cricket Ground, Chesterfield

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Pitch Report

The pitch here is slightly in favor of the batting side. It is a small ground and the surface is slow and dry. There is nothing much in it for the bowlers but spinners may have some success in the later stages of the game as the surface begins to slow down further.

The average first innings score on this ground is 165 and teams batting second have won on more occasions (5) than the teams batting first (3). Hence, it will be a wise decision to win the toss and field first to restrict the opposition to a gettable score.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Weather Report

The weather forecast at Chesterfield does not appear to be very promising at the moment. Rain may play spoilsports as light rain is predicted on match day. The weather will remain cloudy for the most part with temperatures varying between 14 and 23 degree Celsis.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Probable Xl

Derbyshire

Probable Xl

Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Tom Wood, Harry Came, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy ©, Brooke Guest (wk), Anuj Dal, Zak Chappell, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan

Yorkshire

Probable Xl

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood ©, Jonny Tattersall (Wk), Jordan Thompson, Will Luxton, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan, Matthew Revis, David Wiese, Dom Bess

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction

Yorkshire have been in explosive form this season. After suffering heavy defeats in their opening games, Yorkshire fought their way back into the competition and are coming into this game with a six-fight winning streak. They surely have the winning momentum behind them and are looking to wrap this fixture in grand style.

With that being said, Derbyshire will have a hard time containing a resilient Yorkshire side.

Prediction: Yorkshire to win the match.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

