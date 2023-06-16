Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Durham vs Derbyshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 74th match of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast edition will see Durham square off against Derbyshire at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. This is a North Group fixture that is scheduled to commence on June 16 at 11 PM IST.

Durham are currently ranked 5th in the points table with four wins in the last eight games with an NRR of 0.272. They have experienced moments of highs and lows this season but will need to do really well to progress higher in the points table.

They are looking to get back to winning ways after conceding heavy defeats against Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire on June 8 & June 9.

Derbyshire hasn’t had a very successful season so far. Things haven’t gone their way as they find themselves in the seventh position in the points table. They have only managed to win three games in their last eight outings and have a dismal-looking NRR of -0.409.

However, they would look to draw some inspiration from their last win against Warwickshire as they build up to this fixture. As we build up to the fierce rivalry, let us examine this fixture in more detail.

Durham vs Derbyshire Match Details

Match: Durham vs Derbyshire, Match 74 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 16, 2023, on Friday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Durham vs Derbyshire Pitch Report

The Riverside Cricket Ground is a balanced surface that has something in it for the batters and the bowlers. We can expect to see a good contest between the bat and the ball.

New bowlers would certainly enjoy bowling early on as they may get some assistance in the air and off the pitch. Opening batters will need to be watchful as the ball may nip around a bit early on.

The average first innings score on this venue is 160 and the teams chasing have emerged victorious on more occasions as opposed to teams batting first. Hence, it won’t be a bad idea for the toss-winning captain to bowl first and skittle the opposition out for a below-par total.

Durham vs Derbyshire Weather Report

The weather at Chester-le-Street is expected to remain warm and sunny throughout the day with temperatures ranging between 23 C and 11 C. With humidity expected to remain at a high of 60%, it may get a little sultrier for the players out in the middle. Any chance of rain though is nearly negligible.

Durham vs Derbyshire Probable Xl

Durham

Probable Xl

Jonathan Bushnell, Alex Lees ©, Brydon Carse, Graham Clark, Ashton Turner, Ollie Robinson, Luke Donaghy, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Wayne Parnell, Nathan Sowter

Derbyshire

Probable Xl

Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Alex Thomson, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy ©, Anuj Dal, Mattie McKiernan, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan, Ben Aitchison

Durham vs Derbyshire Prediction

Durham’s win record is far more impressive than Derbyshire's. They have had to endure a wobbly ride this season but have managed to hang on well.

As Derbyshire tries to get back to winning ways against a formidable opponent, a win for Durham is certainly on the cards. But we just never know if we have any surprises in store.

Prediction: Durham to win the match.

Durham vs Derbyshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

