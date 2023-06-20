Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Durham vs Warwickshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The 93rd match of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast edition is expected to get underway between Durham and Warwickshire at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. This is a North Group fixture that is scheduled to commence on June 20 at 11 pm IST.

Durham are languishing lower down the points table in the seventh spot. A massive string of defeats have tarnished their NRR which is at an incredible low of 0.183. They have managed to win just four out of 10 games so far this season.

Warwickshire started their campaign with a bang and have been able to maintain the winning momentum. They did, however, enter a temporary rough patch when they faced Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire but since then they have managed to get back on track. They are towering over the points table with six wins to their name and a healthy-looking NRR of 0.812.

As we build up to a rather one-sided contest, let us delve further to preview this fixture in more detail.

Durham vs Warwickshire Match Details

Match: Durham vs Warwickshire, Match 93 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, on Tuesday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Durham vs Warwickshire Pitch Report

The surface at Chester-le-Street is going to be a balanced deck with something in it for the batters and the bowlers. However, with overcast conditions expected to dominate the majority of the match day, quick bowlers would certainly fancy their chances as they go out to bowl.

The ground has witnessed below 150 on 23 occasions. Batters will have their task cut out as they will be required to grind hard for their runs.

Durham vs Warwickshire Weather Report

The rain can very well play spoilsport on match day. With almost a 100% chance of massive rainfall, we may see a very shortened game if we are lucky enough. The temperatures will be between 16 C and 8 C while the humidity is expected to be around 95%.

Durham vs Warwickshire Probable Xl

Durham

Probable Xl

Jonathan Bushnell, Alex Lees ©, Brydon Carse, Graham Clark, Ashton Turner, Ollie Robinson, Luke Robinson, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Wayne Parnell, Liam Trevaskis

Warwickshire

Probable Xl

Alex Davies ©, Hassan Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Dan Mousley, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Woakes, Rob Yates

Durham vs Warwickshire Prediction

Warwickshire are clear favorites here. This is going to be a contest between a top-ranked side and a highly vulnerable side. Barring a few slip-ups, Warwickshire have dominated almost every opposition they faced this season.

On the other hand, Durham are trying to recover from their earlier defeats and get back on track to stay alive in this competition.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win the match.

Durham vs Warwickshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

