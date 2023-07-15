Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Essex vs Hampshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Essex and Hampshire are set to face each other in the Semi-Final 1 of the T20 Blast 2023 on Saturday, July 15. Edgbaston, Birmingham is set to host the contest.

Warwickshire put up a valiant effort in the Quarter-Final 1 to post 167 on the board against Essex. In reply, Essex started off strong and scored 69 runs during the powerplay. After the powerplay, Lawrence lowered his guard following, while the other batters also adopted an aggressive stance to advance their team towards the finish line.

With a flurry of unfortunate wickets towards the end, there were a few brief moments of worry, but Essex's lower-order held their nerves to seal the deal with one ball left. They were the first team to secure a position in the Finals Day as a result of this triumph.

On the other hand, Hampshire, too, had a clinical victory over Worcestershire in the Quarterfinal 4 where they won the game by five wickets. Winning the toss, they decided to bowl first and sent Worcestershire to bat, who could only score 100.

Thereafter, Hampshire batters easily chased down the target within 15 overs and thus cemented their position in the semi-final 1 alongside Essex. Nathan Ellis was the star bowler for Hampshire, who took four wickets in his spell with an economy of 2.10.

Essex vs Hampshire Match Details

Match: Essex vs Hampshire, 1st Semi-Final, Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: July 15, 2023, 03.30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Essex vs Hampshire Pitch Report

The batters will be highly benefited at Edgbaston. A game with high scores appears to be on the cards. The way forward for teams should be to field first.

Essex vs Hampshire Weather Report

Playing conditions will be not so pleasant as there are 90% chances of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark.

Essex vs Hampshire Probable Xl

Essex

Probable Xl

Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Aron Nijjar, Paul Walter, Matthew Critchley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook.

Hampshire

Probable Xl

James Vince (c), Ben McDermott (wk), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Ross Whiteley, Benny Howell, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, John Turner.

Essex vs Hampshire Prediction

It is quite evident that both of the teams have proved their mettle, which is why they have made their place in the semi-finals. Hampshire finished second in the South Group points table with 18 points, whereas Essex has ended fourth in the same group with 16 points.

Based on the points table standings, one can expect Hampshire to win the game but the team's form on a particular day is instrumental for their win!

Prediction: Hampshire to win the Semi-Finals 1.

Essex vs Hampshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode and Sony LIV

Poll : James Vince to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes