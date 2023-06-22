Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Essex vs Kent: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Essex and Kent will lock horns during the 101st fixture of the 2023 T20 Vitality Blast Competition on June 22. This is a match from the South Group division which will be played at Country Cricket Ground, Chelmsford at 11:30 PM IST.

Essex have had great success in this year’s tournament. They are currently the third-ranked team in the South Group Points table with seven wins in 10 matches sitting with a decent NRR of 0.272. They have had the upper hand over Kent this season and are on their way to registering their second consecutive win against them this season.

Kent have had a roller coaster ride this season which had its moments of highs and lows. They are currently the fifth-ranked team sitting with an NRR of 0.108. Kent has so far suffered five defeats in 10 games which also includes their four-wicket loss against Essex this season. They would certainly be eyeing a comeback from their last defeat as they head into this game.

Essex vs Kent Match Details

Match: Essex vs Kent, Match 101 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 22, 2023, Thursday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford

Essex vs Kent Pitch Report

The Country Cricket Ground is a high-scoring ground where teams have posted a total in excess of 190 on 16 occasions. The average first innings score at this venue is 170. Once the batters negate the initial movement, there will be plenty of runs on offer.

Hence, it will be ideal for the toss-winning captain to field first as this track will progressively get better for batting as the day progresses.

Essex vs Kent Weather Report

The weather at Chelmsford will be a pleasant one with temperatures varying between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius. There will be a few clouds dotted around but there are no obvious signs of concern as the probability of rainfall is down to 3% only.

Essex vs Kent Probable Xl

Essex

Probable Xl

Simon Harmer (C), Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Will Buttleman, Sam Cooke, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Daniel Sams, Shane Slater

Kent

Probable Xl

Sam Billings (c), Wes Agar, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Michael Hogan, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye

Essex vs Kent Prediction

Essex have thoroughly outplayed Kent once this season already and are marginally ahead of them in terms of the total number of wins. Barring the last game, Essex have remained on track and have looked comfortable against most oppositions.

Prediction: Essex to win the match.

Essex vs Kent Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

