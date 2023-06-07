Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Glamorgan vs Surrey: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Glamorgan and Surrey are set to face each other in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Wednesday, June 7. The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host the contest.

Led by Kiran Carlson, Glamorgan have won four out of five matches and are placed third in the table with eight points. They will go into the game on the back of a win over Sussex by 32 runs.

After being sent in to bat first, Glamorgan racked up a huge score of 219/5 on the board. They restricted Sussex to 187/8, with James McIlroy picking up three wickets.

Surrey, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.953. They will go into the match after beating Kent by five wickets.

Chasing 174 runs, Surrey had to fight hard but eventually got home off the last ball. Jamie Smith and Sean Abbott stayed unbeaten on 49 and 21 runs, respectively, under pressure to take the team home.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Match Details

Match: Glamorgan vs Surrey, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 7, 2023, Wednesday, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Glamorgan vs Surrey Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is expected to be a decent one for the batters. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around 14 degrees Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Probable XIs

Glamorgan

Edward Byrom, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Ruaidhri Smith, Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Prem Sisodiya, Peter Hatzoglou, and Jamie McIlroy.

Surrey

Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jamie Smith, Sean Abbott, Sunil Narine, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Jordan (c), Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Match Prediction

Both Glamorgan and Surrey have had similar campaigns, having won four matches apiece. But Glamorgan have played one less match. They will go into the game as favorites.

Prediction: Glamorgan to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

