Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Gloucestershire vs Hampshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Gloucestershire and Hampshire are set to lock horns in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Tuesday, June 20. The County Ground in Bristol will host the contest.

Gloucestershire, led by Miles Hammond, have struggled thus far as they are placed seventh in the table with six points and a net run rate of -1.056 thanks to wins in only three out of nine matches.

They lost to Glamorgan by 32 runs in their previous game and would not be high on confidence. After being asked to chase down a target of 184, Gloucestershire finished with 151 for the loss of eight wickets.

Hampshire, led by James Vince, have every chance of breaking into the top two if they win their upcoming game. They must be in a positive frame of mind after beating Surrey by nine wickets.

After opting to field first, they bowled Surrey out for 124 in 19.2 overs. Ben McDermott and skipper Vince scored fifties as Hampshire chased down the target with as many as 28 balls to spare.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire vs Hampshire, (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Pitch Report

The County Ground in Bristol has hosted five matches in the tournament and the chasing team has won four times. Fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Weather Report

There is a chance of heavy rain from 6 PM to 7 PM, which could lead to a short interruption in proceedings. Temperatures will be around 17 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Probable Xl

Gloucestershire Probable Xl

Grant Roelofsen (wk), Miles Hammond (c), Ben Wells, Ben Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Graeme van Buuren, Zaman Akhter, Tom Price, MD Taylor, Tom Smith, David Payne

Hampshire Probable Xl

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, John Turner

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Prediction

Hampshire are a more settled unit compared to their opponent and will go into the match as favorites. Gloucestershire are yet to find their right balance.

Prediction: Hampshire to win the match.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

