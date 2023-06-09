Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Gloucestershire vs Somerset: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Gloucestershire and Somerset are set to face each other in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Friday, June 9. The County Ground in Bristol will host the contest.

Somerset, led by Lewis Gregory, are sitting on top of the table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.831. Having won six out of seven matches, Somerset have been the standout team in their group thus far.

But they will go into their next game after losing to Hampshire by five runs. After being asked to chase down a challenging target of 179, Somerset got themselves up to 173 for six in their 20 overs.

Gloucestershire, led by Jack Taylor, on the other hand, have had their ups and downs. Having won three out of their six matches, they are placed sixth in the table with six points and a -0.387 NRR.

However, they are on a two-match winning streak and their confidence is expected to be on the higher side. They defeated Stephen Eskinazi’s Middlesex by seven wickets in their previous match.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire vs Somerset, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 9, 2023, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Bristol has been a decent one for batting and bowlers need to work hard to keep a check on the batters. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant as there is no chance of rain. Temperatures will be around the 14-degree Celsius mark.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Probable XIs

Gloucestershire

Grant Roelofsen, Ben Charlesworth, Miles Hammond, Oliver Price, James Bracey (wk), Jack Taylor (c), Zafar Gohar, Danny Lamb, MD Taylor, Tom Smith, David Payne

Somerset

Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Sean Dickson, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey Peter Siddle, Shoaib Bashir

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Match Prediction

Somerset will go into the next game as the favourites. Although they lost their previous match, they have the resources to beat Gloucestershire.

Prediction: Somerset to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Tom Banton to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes