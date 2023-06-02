Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Gloucestershire vs Surrey: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The 39th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 will see Gloucestershire lock horns against Surrey. The County Ground in Bristol will be hosting this exciting South Group clash.

Gloucestershire have not had an ideal start to the competition as they have managed to win only a single game out of four and have only two points under their belt. They faced Essex in their last game and suffered a loss.

After being asked to bat first, Ben Charlesworth hit a quickfire 52 off just 20 balls which helped them post 195 on the board. The bowlers picked up seven wickets in total and forced the game to last over but failed to defend the total. They will have to be on their toes while facing Surrey on Friday.

Surrey, meanwhile, have had a contrasting journey in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. They have played four games so far and won three of those, beating Hampshire convincingly in their previous fixture.

The Surrey bowlers bowled beautifully and restricted Hampshire to 156/4. In reply, Will Jacks scored a brilliant 83* off 57 balls to help his side chase down the total with seven balls to spare with six wickets in hand. They will look to repeat their performance against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire vs Surrey, Match 39, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 2, 2023, Friday, 11:15 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Bristol looks to be bowling-friendly and there is enough assistance for the bowlers to trouble the batters. The pacers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to bat well to score runs here.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bristol is expected to range between 8 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Probable XIs

Gloucestershire

Expect Matt Taylor to come into the side in place of Marchant de Lange who got injured in their last game.

Probable XI

Grant Roelofsen, Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), James Bracey (wk), Ben Charlesworth, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, David Payne, Danny Lamb

Surrey

We may see Daniel Worrall replace Sean Abbott for their clash against Gloucestershire on Friday.

Probable XI

Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jamie Smith (wk), Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Tom Lawes, Gus Atkinson, Chris Jordan (c), Daniel Worrall

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Match Prediction

Gloucestershire are really struggling in this year’s competition. They will be eyeing their second win and will have to fire in unison against Surrey who will be high in confidence after coming off a win in their last game.

Surrey looks strong on paper and expect them to go past Gloucestershire unscathed on Friday.

Prediction: Surrey to win this clash of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD

Live Streaming: FanCode and SonyLIV

