Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Hampshire vs Essex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Hampshire’s cricket home -- The Rose Bowl eagerly waits for their final trio of the Vitality Blast group-stage matches, with the opening game set to be played against Essex Eagles on Friday evening.

In the previous matches earlier this season, the Hampshire Hawks were victorious over the Eagles thanks to an incredible century scored by the captain James Vince. So they are highly determined for an encore.

On the other hand, the Eagles have won seven out of 11 games and are placed at No. 3 in the points table. They are thus proving themselves to be a force to reckon with.

While the Hawks have got a slight setback due to their three defeats in the last four matches, they are placed at No. 4. They are still hopeful of securing a place in the quarterfinals.

Both sides possess exceptional skills and will be looking forward to securing victory.

Hampshire vs Essex Match Details:

Match: Hampshire Hawks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast 2023

Date and Time: 23 June 2023, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Hampshire vs Essex Pitch Report:

The pitch at The Rose Bowl Stadium surface seems to be slower which might require the batters to be calmer at the beginning of the innings. Spin bowlers are likely to take the opportunity and get some early wickets.

The team winning the toss and choosing to bat first will be closer to victory in today’s game just as the previous games of Vitality T20 Blast.

Hampshire vs Essex Weather Forecast:

Temperatures in Southampton are expected to flutter between 13 and 23 degree Celsius. It is predicted to be sunny with a light breeze.

Hampshire vs Essex Probable Xl

Hampshire

Ben McDermott, James Vince, Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Liam Dawson, Chrish Wood, Nathan Ellis, John Turner.

Essex

Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Micheal Pepper, Robin Das, Paul Walter, Matt Critchley, Daniel Sams, Will Buttleman, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar

Hampshire vs Essex Match Prediction

The Hawks have won the previous match against Eagles on June 2, 2023, but with momentum being on the Eagles' side, they are likely to win the upcoming game.

Prediction: Essex to win the match.

