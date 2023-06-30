Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Hampshire vs Glamorgan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 114th match of the T20 Vitality Blast Competition will kick off between Hampshire and Glamorgan at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. This South Group fixture is expected to commence on June 30 at 11:30 PM IST.

Hampshire are currency ranked third in the South Group Points Table with seven wins in 12 games at an NRR of 0.495. They have endured a very up-and-down journey this season but somehow managed to deliver in crucial situations and stay at the high end of the points table.

Glamorgan have an uphill task ahead of them as they face a high probability of being eliminated from this year’s competition. They have only secured five victories in 12 matches and are ranked sixth in the South Group points table. Glamorgan had to suffer some massive defeats this season, which pushed their ranking and also their NRR to a shambolic low of - 0.875.

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Match Details:

Match: Hampshire vs Glamorgan, Match 114 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 30, 2023, on Friday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Pitch Report

The pitch at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground is ideal for batting during the earlier half of the game. The pitch remains nice and flat and the ball comes onto the bat nicely making it ideal for stroke-making. Past statistics from the ground suggest that teams have been successful in posting a score between 170 and 189 on 28 out of 63 occasions.

Runs will certainly come thick and fast once the batters get used to the bounce and pace of the pitch. However, the pitch has a tendency to deteriorate during the latter stages of the game, which can potentially cause problems for the side batting last.

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Weather Report

Light to moderate rain is predicted today with a precipitation rate of up to 40%. We could potentially experience some rain delays as the game goes on. Besides, it is expected to be a slightly cooler day with temperatures fluctuating between 12 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Probable Xl

Hampshire

Probable Xl

Ben McDermott, James Vince (c), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, John Turner

Glamorgan

Probable Xl

Kiran Carlson ©, William Smale, Billy Root, Sam Northeast, Chris Cooke, Colin Ingram, Timm van der Gugten, Andy Gorvin, Ruaidhri Smith, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie McIlroy

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Prediction

Glamorgan are experiencing an unprecedented losing streak. They have been blown away by heavy margins in their last three matches and are scampering for a solution to break free from the shackles. On the other hand, Hampshire have played some really competitive cricket off late and have a much better track record than Hampshire as they advance into this fixture.

Prediction: Hampshire to win the match.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

