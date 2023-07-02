Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Hampshire vs Gloucestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Hampshire and Gloucestershire will face off in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 on Sunday, 2nd July. The Rose Bowl at Southampton will host this exciting South Group Contest.

This will be the second time Hampshire will lock horns against Gloucestershire in this edition. Gloucestershire emerged as the winner in the previous meeting. The rain-hit match witnessed Gloucestershire chase down a reduced target of 84 in nine overs. Ben Wells starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 22-ball 43 for Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire have won five out of their 13 matches and is already ruled out of the knockout race. Hampshire, who is currently in the third position, can still make it to the knockouts if they defeat Gloucestershire by a good margin.

Hampshire are coming into this game after a couple of victories in the T20 Blast. They defeated Essex and Glamorgan in their last two games.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Gloucestershire, T20 Blast

Date & Time: July 2, 2023, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl in Southampton is one of the high-scoring venues in England. The team batting first has won most matches at this venue. The last T20I in Southampton took place in 2022. South Africa scored 191 while batting first. They reduced England to 101 to win by 90 runs.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast, the temperature at Southampton will be around 17 degrees Celsius. The match is likely to be interrupted by drizzles. The humidity would be around 57 per cent.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Probable Playing XIs

Hampshire Probable Playing XI

James Vince, Mason Crane, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

Gloucestershire Probable Playing XI

Miles Hammond (c), Ben Wells, Tom Smith, James Bracey (wk), Graeme van Buuren, Grant Roelofsen, Ben Charlesworth, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Ajeet Dale, Zaman Akhter

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction

This is a must-win contest for Hampshire to make it to the knockouts. They have a good chance of finishing in the second spot if they win this game by a decent margin and if other results go their way. The team is expected to bring in their A-game against Gloucestershire on Sunday.

Gloucestershire's 2023 campaign comes to an end with this game. The team will surely look to end on a high note. Also, they defeated Hampshire in June. They will be gearing up for yet another stunning show today.

Since both teams are in excellent form, this contest will go down the wire, with Hampshire coming out on top.

Prediction: Hampshire to edge past Gloucestershire in a close encounter

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: NA

