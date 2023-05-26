Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Hampshire vs Middlesex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Hampshire faces Middlesex in an important South Group match of the Vitality Blast at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Friday. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting contest between these two teams as they vie for victory in the tournament.

In their recent match against Surrey, Middlesex suffered a 73-run defeat. Tom Helm stood out for Middlesex with 3 wickets, although he conceded runs along with the rest of the bowlers. Surrey amassed a total of 199. In the chase, Middlesex once again struggled as Max Holden top-scored with 43 runs, but the team was eventually bowled out for 126.

In their previous match, Hampshire faced a heavy defeat against Somerset, losing by 8 wickets. Hampshire struggled with the bat, managing only 74 runs, with Ross Whiteley contributing 18.

Despite Nathan Ellis and Liam Dawson taking a wicket each while defending, Hampshire couldn't prevent Somerset from securing a comfortable victory.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Middlesex, T20 Blast, HAM vs MID

Date and Time: May 26th, 2023, Friday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Hampshire vs Middlesex Pitch Report

The pitch at Rose Bowl, Southampton is expected to offer assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. It is likely to provide good bounce and carry, allowing batsmen to play their shots with confidence. Bowlers can expect some movement off the pitch, especially in the initial overs, making early breakthroughs crucial.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for the game at Rose Bowl, Southampton indicates cooler temperatures ranging between 12-17 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain during the match, providing favorable conditions for an uninterrupted game.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Probable XIs

Hampshire: Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Mohammad Abbas, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi (c), Joe Cracknell, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, John Simpson, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction

Both Hampshire and Middlesex suffered defeats in their opening matches and will be determined to bounce back in their upcoming games. With the aim of redeeming themselves, both teams will be eager to showcase an improved performance and secure a victory in their respective matches.

Prediction: Middlesex to win this match

Hampshire vs Middlesex Live Streaming Details and Channels List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

