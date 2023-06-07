Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Hampshire vs Somerset: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Hampshire and Somerset are poised to square off against one another in the 59th South Group Division fixture on June 7 at The Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. The game is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST.

Hampshire have been impressive so far in the season and currently find themselves in third place on the points table. They have won four out of the last six games and have a healthy-looking Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.807.

Surrey are in scintillating form and have looked like a very invincible side this season. They are yet to be beaten in this competition and have registered six wins. They have done well in all departments and find themselves at the top of the South Group points table with a jaw-dropping NRR of 2.059.

Both teams are pretty much neck and neck and have all to play for in this upcoming match.

Hampshire vs Somerset Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Somerset, Match 59 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 7, 2023, on Wednesday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl Ground, Southampton

Hampshire vs Somerset Pitch Report

The pitch at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground has something in for the bowlers and the batters. With shorter boundaries, batting may prove to be a very rewarding experience at first. But as the game progresses, the pitch may begin to grip and assist the slow bowlers.

The average first-innings score on this ground is 163 and the teams batting first have won on more occasions (40) as opposed to teams batting last (21). Hence, it will be a wise decision for either captain to put enough runs on the board to skittle the opposition out of the attack.

Hampshire vs Somerset Weather Report

The weather at Southampton is going to be nice and bright with temperatures rising to as high as 24 degrees Celsius during the day. However, the temperature is going to drop as low as nine degrees Celsius when night approaches.

It is going to be a fairly windy day with wind speed expected to reach 13 km/hr while the chances of rain are down to 0% at present.

Hampshire vs Somerset Probable Xl

Hampshire

Probable Xl

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Scott Currie

Somerset

Probable Xl

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle

Hampshire vs Somerset Match Prediction

Both teams find themselves in a very strong position. However, Somerset have been unbeaten this season and they could continue their winning streak.

Prediction: Somerset to win the match.

Hampshire vs Somerset Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

