Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Hampshire vs Surrey: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Hampshire and Surrey are set to lock horns in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Wednesday, May 31. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host the contest.

Hampshire, led by James Vince, are placed eighth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.837. They will go into the game after beating Stephen Eskinazi’s Middlesex by eight wickets.

After opting to field first, Hampshire bowled their opponents out for 171 in 19.5 overs. Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, James Fuller, and Mason Crane picked up two wickets apiece. Skipper Vince stayed unbeaten on 88 as Hampshire chased down the target with 13 balls remaining.

Surrey, led by Laurie Evans, are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.862. They will go into the game after losing to Sussex by five wickets in their previous match. After being put in to bat first, Surrey were bowled out for 148 in 19.3 overs. Sussex chased down the target in 19.5 overs after Tom Alsop scored a half-century.

Hampshire vs Surrey Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Surrey, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 31, 2023, Wednesday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Hampshire vs Surrey Pitch Report

The pitch in Southampton is expected to be decent for batting and a fairly high-scoring game seems to be on the cards.

Hampshire vs Surrey Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being and playing conditions will be pleasant. Temperatures will be around 14 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire vs Surrey Probable XIs

Hampshire

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (C), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Toby Albert, Ross Whiteley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Chris Wood

Surrey

Will Jacks, Laurie Evans (c), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jamie Smith (wk), Cameron Steel, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Sunil Narine, Tom Lawes, Daniel Worrall

Hampshire vs Surrey Match Prediction

Both Hampshire and Surrey have looked rusty at stages. But given their current form, Surrey will have the upper hand.

Prediction: Surrey to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Hampshire vs Surrey Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

