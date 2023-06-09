Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Kent vs Hampshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Kent and Hampshire are set to face off in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Friday, June 9. The St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury will host the contest.

Kent, led by Sam Billings, are currently placed seventh in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.634. They will go into the game after losing to Essex by four wickets. They do not have much breathing space for now.

After opting to bat first, Kent scored 150 for the loss of eight wickets. Thereafter, Essex chased down the target with 10 balls to spare. Michael Hogan picked up two wickets, but his efforts went in vain.

Hampshire, led by James Vince, are placed third in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.717 thanks to wins in five out of seven matches. They are currently on a four-match winning streak and must be high on confidence.

They will go into the match after beating Somerset by five runs in their previous match. After putting up a decent score of 178 for four on the board, Hampshire restricted Somerset to 173 in 20 overs.

Kent vs Hampshire Match Details

Match: Kent vs Hampshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 9, 2023, Thursday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Kent vs Hampshire Pitch Report

The pitch in Canterbury has been a decent one for the batters. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Kent vs Hampshire Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 15-degree Celsius mark. The humidity would not be on the higher side. Playing conditions will be pleasant with no chance of rain.

Kent vs Hampshire Probable XIs

Kent

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Fred Klaassen, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan

Hampshire

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Aneurin Donald, Liam Dawson, Scott Currie, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, John Turner

Kent vs Hampshire Match Prediction

Hampshire have a great chance of winning their next game since they are already on a winning streak. Kent, on the contrary, have struggled in this competition and are the underdogs.

Prediction: Hampshire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Kent vs Hampshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

