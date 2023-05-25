Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Lancashire vs Leicestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Lancashire is all set to square off against Leicestershire in the seventh match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will be hosting this clash on Thursday, May 25.

Lancashire started their campaign on a high as they registered a convincing four-wicket victory against Derbyshire to open their account at the Vitality T20 blast 2023. Bowling first, Luke Wood bowled an economical spell and picked up three crucial wickets to restrict Derbyshire to a below-par total of 179/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing 180, Luke Wells helped the team get off to a brilliant start in the powerplay as the opener played a quick-fire knock of 66 runs off just 35 balls at a strike rate of 188.57. Some useful contributions from Daryl Mitchell (31) and Rob Jones (21*) in the end made sure that Lancashire won the game with four balls to spare.

Leicestershire, on the other hand, had an average outing in the previous edition of the tournament as they finished fourth in the north group with 16 points, having won eight of their 14 games. The arrival of Naseem Shah will strengthen the bowling unit of the team as the team will be looking to start their campaign with a win this year.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Leicestershire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 25th 2023, Thursday, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Pitch Report

The pitch at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will provide a bit of support to the quick bowlers initially, while the spinners will come into play in the latter stage of the game. The batters need to adjust to the pace and bounce of the pitch before going for the big shots.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Manchester on Thursday is expected to range between 12 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Probable XIs

Lancashire Team News

Liam Livinsgstone and Phil Salt have joined the team ahead of their first home game on Thursday, while Jos Buttler will join the team on June 1, following a short rest after the IPL.

Lancashire Probable XI

Liam Livingstone (c), Phil Salt, Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Dane Vilas, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Matthew Parkinson

Leicestershire Team News

Naveen-ul-Haq is set to miss the first week of the tournament due to his IPL commitments with the Lucknow Super Giants.

Leicestershire Probable XI

Colin Ackermann (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sol Budinger, Michael Finan, Arron Lilley, Will Davis, Callum Parkinson, Naseem Shah, Wiaan Mulder, Tom Scriven, Rishi Patel

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction

Lancashire will be high on confidence after having a positive start to the tournament. They will also receive a huge boost following the addition of Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt ahead of their upcoming game against Leicestershire.

Prediction: Lancashire to win the Match 7 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

