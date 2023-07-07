Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Lancashire vs Surrey: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Lancashire and Surrey are set to lock horns in the Quarter-Final 2 of the T20 Blast 2023 on Friday, July 7. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will host the contest.

Lancashire, led by Liam Livingstone, finished second in the points table in the North Group with 17 points and a net run rate of +0.427, thanks to wins in eight out of 14 matches.

They are in tremendous form, having won all of their last six completed matches. They defeated the Northants Steelbacks by six wickets and will be looking to carry their impressive run of form.

Surrey, captained by Chris Jordan, on the other hand, finished third in the South Group with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.192 courtesy of wins in eight out of 14 matches thus far in the tournament.

Their recent form is not great, as they are on a three-match losing streak. They will go into the match after losing to Essex by three wickets. It is not going to be easy for Surrey against Lancashire.

Lancashire vs Surrey Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Surrey, 2nd Quarter-Final, Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: July 7, 2023, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Lancashire vs Surrey Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester is expected to be a decent one for the batters. Bowlers will have to work hard to pick up wickets.

Lancashire vs Surrey Weather Report

There is no chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity would not be on the higher side.

Lancashire vs Surrey Probable Xl

Lancashire

Probable Xl

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Daryl Mitchell, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Rob Jones, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey

Surrey

Probable Xl

Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jamie Smith (wk), Jamie Overton, Sean Abbott, Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan (c), Gus Atkinson

Lancashire vs Surrey Prediction

Lancashire have looked in ominous touch of late, having won six matches in a row. They will start the quarter-final match as firm favourites.

Prediction: Lancashire to win the match.

Lancashire vs Surrey Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

