Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Lancashire vs Yorkshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 115th match of the T20 Vitality Blast Competition will kick off between Lancashire and Yorkshire at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. This North Group fixture is scheduled for June 30 at 11:30 pm IST.

Lancashire recovered well after slipping into a rough patch during the first week of June and have done well to claim the second position. They now have seven wins in their last 12 games with a NRR of 0.329. The side will be looking to maintain their impressive run and power their way into the playoffs.

Yorkshire are not far behind in the points table but have a job to do in order to stay alive in this competition. They are currently fifth in the points table with a horrid-looking NRR of -0.737. The side have been winless in their last four matches and would be looking to get back to winning ways as they approach this fixture.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Yorkshire, Match 115 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 30, 2023, on Friday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford cricket ground certainly has something for the bowlers. The seamer can exploit the gloomy overhead conditions to their advantage and can get the ball to shape around very nicely. The dry nature of the surface will also aid the spinners who can extract a fair amount of turn and bounce from the track

Past data from domestic T20 competitions on this venue suggest that teams have often struggled to chase. Many of them ended with scores below 150 in 17 out of 56 instances. It will certainly be a wise option to bat first and put enough runs on the board to skittle the opposition.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Weather Report

The weather at Old Trafford does not seem to be promising at all. Fans can expect heavy showers to ruin the game as the precipitation rate is all the way up to 70%. There is a high possibility that we may be in for a rain-curtailed match.

Overall, the weather will be cold and gloomy with temperatures fluctuating between 17 and 13 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Probable Xl

Lancashire

Probable Xl

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Daryl Mitchell, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Rob Jones, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey.

Yorkshire

Probable Xl

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood, Will Fraine, Matthew Revis, Jonathan Tattersall Jordan Thompson, Will Luxton, Dom Bess, David Wiese, Jafer Chohan.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Prediction

Lancashire have only lost once in their last five games and have a superb track record as they advance into this fixture. Yorkshire, on the other hand, have looked scratchy and has been winless in their last four games. Lancashire should win by a very sizeable margin as they have the winning momentum behind them.

Prediction: Lancashire to win the match

Lancashire vs Yorkshire live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Jos Buttler to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes