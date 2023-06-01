Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Leicestershire will square off against Derbyshire in the 31st match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 on Thursday, June 1. The Grace Road in Leicester will host this North Group clash.

Leicestershire haven’t had the best of starts to the competition. They have played three games so far and are yet to win a single game. They lost to Worcestershire in their previous outing and will hope to turn the tables around quickly.

Naseem Shah and Wiaan Mulder picked up two wickets each as Leicestershire restricted Worcestershire to 183/7. In reply, Rishi Patel top-scored with 42 but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and fell short by 33 runs. They will be eyeing their first win on Thursday.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, are also struggling in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. They have played three games so far and lost all, with their recent loss coming against Northamptonshire in Derby.

Wayne Madsen (57) and Brooke Guest (49) chipped in with the bat as Derbyshire finished their innings on 151/6. The bowlers only managed to pick up four wickets as they failed to defend the total. Derbyshire need to fire in unison against Leicestershire to grab their first win of the competition.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Match Details:

Match: Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, Match 31, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 1, 2023, Thursday, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road looks good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Leicester is expected to hover between 8 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Probable XIs

Leicestershire

We can expect Naveen-ul-Haq to play his first game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 on Thursday.

Probable XI

Nick Welch, Soloman Budinger, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Wiaan Mulder, Rishi Patel, Rehan Ahmed, Harry Swindells (wk), Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Will Davis.

Derbyshire

Expect them to back their players and field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Luis Reece, Haider Ali, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy (c), Anuj Dal, Zak Chappell, Brooke Guest (wk), Mattie McKiernan, Mark Watt, George Scrimshaw, and Zaman Khan.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction

Both Leicestershire and Derbyshire are struggling in this year’s competition. Both are yet to register a single win and need to be on their toes to grab two points on Thursday.

Leicestershire have a good balance and expect them to win their first game of this year’s tournament.

Prediction: Leicestershire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

