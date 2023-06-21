Vitality T20 Blast 2023: Live Streaming details for matches on Day 23, June 21

The 95th and 96th matches of Vitality Blast 2023 will see two teams from the South Group (GLA vs SOM) taking to the field first, followed by two teams (NOR vs DER) from the North Group.

At 11 PM IST, Glamorgan and Somerset will play in the opening game at Sophia Gardens Cardiff. With only two of their 10 matches ending in defeats, Somerset are in first place in the South Group's points table. Glamorgan, on the other hand, have won five and lost as many so far.

Glamorgan's 10 points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.805 puts them in sixth place in the table.

After their recent victory against Essex, Somerset have thoroughly dominated the first half of the tournament and will endeavor to do going forward. In their most recent game, they registered a seven-wicket win.

Northamptonshire and Derbyshire from the North Group will square off at 11 IST in what will be the second game to take place at The Country Ground in Northampton on Wednesday.

On the points table, Derbyshire are in the seventh position. Their NRR has fallen to 0.420 thanks to a string of defeats. Only four of their 10 games this season have ended in victories.

Derbyshire will do their best to defeat Northamptonshire and move to sixth in the table, while Northamptonshire will be eyeing the fifth spot with a win.

T20 Blast 2023: Live Streaming details for June 23

Glamorgan vs Somerset (GLA vs SOM) at Sophia Gardens Cardiff, at 11 PM IST

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire (NOR vs DER) at The Country Roads, Northamptonshire at 11 PM IST.

Both matches today are neither televised nor streamed in India.

Poll : 0 votes