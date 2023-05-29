Vitality T20 Blast 2023: Merchant Taylor’s School Ground, Northwood pitch history and T20 records

Middlesex’s home ground is Lord’s in London. England are all set to host Ireland for a Test match at the home of cricket from June 1. Due to this reason, Middlesex will play their home games at the Merchant Taylor’s School Ground in Northwood.

Middlesex will face Gloucestershire on May 29 in Northwood. The second and final game at this venue will take place on May 31 between Middlesex and Glamorgan. It will be interesting to see how Middlesex performs at this venue as they haven’t had much experience of playing here.

Ahead of the clash between Middlesex and Gloucestershire, here is a look at the pitch report of the Merchant Taylor’s School Ground in Northwood.

Merchant Taylor’s School Ground, Northwood T20 records and stats

Only two T20s have been played at the Merchant Taylor’s School Ground so far. The average first innings score is 178. The team batting first has won one whereas the team chasing has won once. Hampshire registered the highest score at this venue when they finished their innings on 198/2.

T20 matches played: 2

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Hampshire 198/2

Lowest team score: Middlesex 151/10

Merchant Taylor’s School Ground, Northwood pitch report

The Merchant Taylor’s School Ground in Northwood offers a good track to bat on. The batters will have a good time batting on this wicket as there is not much movement for the pacers. Also, the short boundary at one end helps the batters score more freely.

With the average first innings score being 178, we can expect high-scoring affairs at this venue. The bowlers will have to toil hard to pick wickets and stem the run flow as there is little assistance from the surface for them.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at Merchant Taylor’s School Ground, Northwood

May 29 – Middlesex vs Gloucestershire (7 PM IST, 2:30 PM Local Time)

May 31 – Middlesex vs Glamorgan (9 PM IST, 4:30 PM Local Time)

