Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Middlesex vs Glamorgan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Middlesex and Glamorgan are set to lock horns in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Wednesday, May 31. The Merchant Taylors’ School Ground in Northwood will host the contest.

Middlesex, led by Stephen Eskinazi, are languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.611. Having lost all three of their matches until now, Middlesex will be looking to somehow get back to winning ways.

They will go into the game after losing to Gloucestershire by two runs. After being asked to chase down 182, Middlesex finished with 179 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Eskinazi scored 54 runs off 38 balls, but his efforts went in vain.

Glamorgan, led by Kiran Carlson, are placed in the bottom half of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.001. They will go into the match after losing to Somerset by four wickets in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, Glamorgan were bowled out for 153 in 19.4 overs. Somerset chased down the target with as many as 31 balls to spare after Tom Banton scored a sparkling half-century.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Match Details

Match: Middlesex vs Glamorgan, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 31, 2023, Wednesday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Merchant Taylors’ School Ground, Northwood

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Pitch Report

The pitch in Northwood is expected to be a sporting one and an overly high-scoring match may not be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 12-degree Celsius mark. The humidity would not be on the higher side.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Probable XIs

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Joe Cracknell, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, John Simpson (wk), Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen

Glamorgan

Edward Byrom, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Callum Taylor, Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Ruaidhri Smith, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie McIlroy

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Match Prediction

Glamorgan will go into the game as firm favourites given their recent form. Middlesex are not in the best of form in the tournament.

Prediction: Glamorgan to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

