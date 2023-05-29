Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Middlesex vs Gloucestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Middlesex and Gloucestershire are set to lock horns in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Monday, May 29. The Merchant Taylors' School Ground in Northwood will host the contest.

Middlesex, led by Stevie Eskinazi, have not had the best of times in the ongoing tournament. They are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.381 after losses in both their matches thus far.

They will go into the match after losing to Hampshire by eight wickets. Malan scored 80 runs off 45 balls, but his efforts went in vain as Hampshire chased down a target of 172 with 13 balls remaining in their innings.

Gloucestershire, led by Jack Taylor, have not had a memorable campaign. They are placed eighth in the table with a net run rate of -1.660, having lost both their games. They lost to Glamorgan by two wickets in their previous game.

After being asked to bat first, Gloucestershire only managed to score 161 for the loss of nine wickets. David Payne picked up three wickets for 17 runs, but Glamorgan got home with five balls to spare.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Match Details

Match: Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 29, 2023, Monday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Pitch Report

Both teams have struggled to chase thus far and hence, they would not mind batting second. The pitch is expected to be a decent one for batting.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now and playing conditions will be pleasant. Temperatures will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Probable XIs

Middlesex

Stevie Eskinazi (C), Joe Cracknell, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, John Simpson (wk), Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen

Gloucestershire

Chris Dent, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Zafar Gohar, Tom Smith, David Payne, MD Taylor

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction

Both teams have struggled so far in the championship. Both teams are yet to find their feet. Keeping in mind all factors, the chasing team should be able to win the match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

