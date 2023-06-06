Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Middlesex vs Hampshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Middlesex and Hampshire are set to face each other in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Wednesday, June 6. The Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett will host the contest.

Middlesex, led by Stephen Eskinazi, have had a terrible campaign thus far. Having lost all six of their matches, they are languishing at the bottom of the table with a poor Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.775.

They go into the game on the back of a seven-wicket defeat to Gloucestershire. After being asked to chase down 140, Gloucestershire romped home with 10 balls left in their innings.

Hampshire, led by James Vince, are placed fourth in the table with six points and a NRR of +0.933 thanks to wins in three out of five matches in the championship.

They defeated Sussex by 10 wickets in their previous game and will be high on confidence. After being asked to chase down 145, Ben McDermott and Vince guided their team home with 31 balls to spare.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Match Details

Match: Middlesex vs Hampshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 6, 2023, Wednesday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett

Middlesex vs Hampshire Pitch Report

The venue in Radlett is yet to host a match this season and details about the nature of the surface are not clear yet. Teams could choose to field first after winning the toss.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Weather Forecast

Playing conditions in Radlett are expected to be pleasant. There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 15 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Probable XIs

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Joe Cracknell, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Jack Davies (wk), Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Josh De Caires, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, Thilan Walallawita

Hampshire

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Scott Currie

Middlesex vs Hampshire Match Prediction

Middlesex have had a campaign to forget until now as they are yet to see the face of victory. Hampshire will go into the match as the favourites.

Prediction: Hampshire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

