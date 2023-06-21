Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Northamptonshire and Derbyshire are poised to take on each other in the 96th fixture of the Vitality Blast competition on June 21 at Sophia Garden Cricket Ground, Cardiff. This South Group fixture will kick off at 11 PM IST.

Northamptonshire are ranked sixth in the points table with a total of five wins in 11 games. Their Nett Run Rate (NRR) currently stands at 0.1. They have endured more losses than wins this season but will be coming into this fixture with a renewed sense of confidence after achieving two back-to-back wins.

Derbyshire are marginally behind in the points table in the seventh 7 position. They have won four games in their last 10 matches and currently have a 0.420 NRR.

On that note, here are all the details that you need about this upcoming fixture:

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Match Details

Match: Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire, Match 96 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 21, 2023, Wednesday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Country Cricket Ground, Northampton

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Pitch Report

The surface at Country Cricket Ground is predominantly good for batting where the average first innings score is about 175. The pitch is nice and flat and the bounce stays even throughout the match. Plenty of runs are on offer for the batters once they spend some time in the middle.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Weather Report

The weather at Cardiff will partly remain cloudy for some part of the day with temperatures varying between 13 and 23 degrees Celcius. There is a slim possibility of moderate rainfall at some stage, with a precipitation rate of up to 20%.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Probable Xl

Northamptonshire Probable Xl

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Emilio Gay, Chris Lynn, David Willey (c), Justin Broad, Saif Zaib, Lewis Mcmanus, Andrew Tye, Tom Taylor, Freddie Heldreich, Ben Sanderson

Derbyshire Probable Xl

Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Leus Du Plooy(c), Wayne Madsen, Harry Came, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest, Tom Wood, Zaman Khan, Ben Aitchison, Alex Thompson

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Prediction

Northamptonshire are marginally ahead of Derbyshire in the points table. It may be a very closely fought contest that may go right down to the wire. Northamptonshire have already beaten Derbyshire this season when they registered a six-wicket win.

Prediction: Northamptonshire to win the match

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sky Sports Cricket

Live Streaming: Sky Go

