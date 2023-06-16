Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Northamptonshire vs Lancashire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Northamptonshire and Lancashire are poised to take on each other during the 76th match of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast edition on June 16 at 11 PM IST. This North Group fixture will be played at County Cricket Ground in Northampton.

Northamptonshire haven’t had much luck and have made some tactical blunders resulting in their dismal show this season. They currently stand at the number 8 position with a shambolic-looking NRR of -0.651. They have only been able to secure three wins in their last eight matches.

Lancashire on the other hand, have fared comparatively better compared to their rival and are ranked number 6 in the points table. Their NRR currently stands at 0.163 with four wins under their belt. Their last victory against Worcestershire by a margin of four wickets would have certainly made them feel a little better as they head into this clash.

As we build up to this contest, let us examine this fixture in more detail.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Details

Match: Northamptonshire vs Lancashire, Match 76 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 16, 2023, on Friday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Northampton

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Pitch Report

The Country Cricket Ground is a paradise for batting as teams have consistently breached the 170-run mark on numerous occasions. Bowlers will face a daunting challenge on this batting-friendly track and need to perform exceptionally well.

The spinners may come later on as the surface begins to slow down. Overall, it promises to be an exciting game as plenty of runs are expected to be scored here today. Given its batting-friendly nature, the captain winning the toss should look to chase on this venue.

The average first innings score on this venue is 160 and the teams chasing have emerged victorious on more occasions as opposed to teams batting first. Hence, it won’t be a bad idea for the toss-winning captain to bowl first and skittle the opposition out for a below-par total.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Weather Report

The weather at Northampton will be warm for the most part but as night falls, it can get chilly as temperatures may fall to as low as 9 C. The humidity rate is down to 50% right now and any probability of rainfall is down to 0%.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Probable Xl

Northamptonshire

Probable Xl

Alex Russell, Chris Lynn, Ricardo Vasconcelos, David Willey(c), Lewis Mcmanus, Justin Broad, James Sales, Emilio Gay, Freddie Heldreich, Andrew Tye, Saif Zaib

Lancashire

Probable Xl

Liam Livingstone (c), Phil Salt, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Colin De Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Rob Jones, Matt Parkinson, Luke Wood

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Prediction

Lancashire has a marginally better win record compared to Northamptonshire and have won some closely hard-fought matches this season. And unlike Northamptonshire, they have the winning momentum behind them as they lead into this fixture. Lancashire are the obvious favorites at the moment but at any given time the tables may turn.

Prediction: Lancashire to win the match.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

