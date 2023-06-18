Vitality T20 Blast 2023: Queen’s Park, Chesterfield pitch history and T20 records

Derbyshire haven’t had the best of starts to the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. They have played eight games so far, managing to win only three. They have six points under their belt and are placed in the bottom half of the points table of North Group.

Derbyshire’s next fixture will be against Yorkshire at the Queen’s Park in Chesterfield on Sunday, June 18. The Queen’s Park will host only one fixture in this year’s Vitality T20 Blast. It is a small ground and many of Derbyshire’s home fixtures are held at this venue.

Ahead of the clash between Derbyshire and Yorkshire, here is a look at the pitch report and the key T20 stats of the Queen’s Park in Chesterfield.

Queen’s Park, Chesterfield T20 records and stats

The Queen’s Park in Chesterfield was established way back in 1898. It is one of the most scenic grounds in England. A small pavilion surrounded by trees and a famous twisted high spire of the All Saints Church in the background provides a pleasant experience for the spectators.

This venue is yet to host an international men’s game but it has hosted a women’s ODI and eight domestic T20 games so far. The average first-innings score here is 162 and we have seen teams opt to chase here as the small dimensions help the batters score freely.

T20 matches played: 8

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Yorkshire 183/4

Lowest team score: Derbyshire 124/10

Queen’s Park, Chesterfield pitch report

The pitch at the Queen’s Park in Chesterfield is a balanced track. This venue often provides a green wicket and the pacers love bowling here. They get some extra zip off the surface and the new-ball bowlers can swing the ball, making life hard for the batters.

It is a small ground and we have seen batters score at a rapid rate once they get settled in the middle. Defending won’t be easy here and the captain often chooses to bowl first. It is not a high-scoring venue and anything around 180 will be a good total to defend.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at Queen’s Park, Chesterfield

June 18 – Derbyshire vs Yorkshire (7 pm IST, 2:30 pm local time)

Poll : 0 votes