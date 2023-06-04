Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Somerset vs Essex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Somerset and Essex are set to face each other in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Sunday, June 4. The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton will host the contest.

Somerset, led by Lewis Gregory, have had a campaign to remember thus far in the tournament. Having won all five of their matches, they are placed on top of the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +2.588.

They will go into the match after beating Middlesex by nine wickets. After being asked to chase down 137, Somerset romped home with as many as 39 balls to spare. Tom Kohler-Cadmore stayed not out on 64 runs off 31 balls with seven fours and four sixes.

Essex, led by Simon Harmer, are placed sixth in the table with four points from three games. Their net run rate, which currently stands at -1.427 took a massive hit after they lost by 118 runs at the hands of Hampshire.

After being asked to chase down a mammoth score of 215, Essex crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for 96 in 14.1 overs at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Somerset vs Essex Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Essex, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 4, 2023, Sunday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Somerset vs Essex Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Taunton is known for producing runs. Hence, one could expect a run-fest in the upcoming contest. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

Somerset vs Essex Weather Forecast

Playing conditions in Taunton are expected to be fairly pleasant. There is no chance of rain as of now with temperatures around 14 degrees Celsius.

Somerset vs Essex Probable XIs

Somerset

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle

Essex

Adam Rossington (wk), Michael Pepper, Robin Das, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Sam Cook, Shane Snater

Somerset vs Essex Match Prediction

Somerset are on an absolute rampage, having not lost a single game. They will go into the game as outright favorites.

Prediction: Somerset to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Somerset vs Essex Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

