Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Surrey vs Middlesex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Surrey are all set to lock horns with Middlesex in the 100th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The Kennington Oval in London will play host to this south-group clash on Thursday (June 22)

After a shocking loss against Hampshire, Surrey made a strong comeback into the tournament as they thrashed Glamorgan by 81 runs. The team will be eyeing a top spot in the points table as they currently stand second with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.673.

After being asked to bat, Will Jacks (69) and Sam Curran (59) hit blistering fifties as Surrey posted a mammoth total of 238/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Chris Jordan single-handedly destroyed the batting unit of Glamorgan and picked up four wickets to restrict them to a score of 157/8 and won the game comfortably with 81 runs.

Middlesex, on the other hand, are virtually knocked out of the tournament as they are yet to open their account after playing 10 games. They are still languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.471.

Bowling first, the bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as they conceded a massive total of 237/6 after the completion of 20 overs. In reply, Joe Cracknell (36*) and Ryan Higgins (32) helped the team get off to a solid start in the powerplay as they were firmly placed at 116/2 after 12.3 overs. However, no more game was possible due to rain and they lost the game as per DLS method by 22 runs.

Surrey vs Middlesex Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Middlesex, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 22nd 2023, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Surrey vs Middlesex Pitch Report

The pitch at Kennington Oval in London provides a good surface to bat on. The batters are expected to dominate the proceedings throughout the game, while the spinners will play a major role in the second innings. Both teams will be looking to win the toss and put runs on the board.

Surrey vs Middlesex Weather Forecast

Cloudy weather will greet both sides on Thursday but the chances of rain are very less. The temperatures are expected to hover around between 16 to 27 degree celsius.

Surrey vs Middlesex Probable XIs

Surrey

Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Josh Blake (wk), Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan (c), Tom Curran, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Cameron Steel

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, John Simpson (wk), Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Martin Anderson, Ryan Higgins, Josh de Caires, Tom Helm, Nathan Fernandes

Surrey vs Middlesex Match Prediction

Surrey are just one win away from claiming the top spot in the south group points table, while Middlesex are still searching for their first victory of the tournament.

Therefore, the Chris Jordan-led side will start the game as firm favourites and get closer to securing a place in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Prediction: Surrey to win this Vitality T20 Blast match.

Surrey vs Middlesex Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

