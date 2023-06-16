Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Sussex vs Hampshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sussex and Hampshire are all set to lock horns during the 77th match of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast edition on June 16 at 11:30 PM IST. This is a South Group fixture that will be played at County Cricket Ground in Hove.

Sussex have ended up on the losing side on numerous occasion in this year’s T20 tournament. They are currently situated at the number 8 position with only two wins under their belt. Their NRR stands at an embarrassing low of -1.722.

Although they were able to break their losing streak against Middlesex on June 8, they again faltered badly against Surrey as they crashed out by a whopping margin of 124 runs.

Hampshire on the other hand, have been very impressive this season. They are currently the third-ranked team in the South Group Point’s table with 5 out of 8 wins to their name.

They have managed to hold their nerve in some of the close games that they played this season. They by far appear to be a more battle-hardened side than Sussex as they build up to this fixture.

As we build up to this contest, let us examine this fixture in more detail.

Sussex vs Hampshire Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Hampshire, Match 77 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 16, 2023, on Friday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Hove

Sussex vs Hampshire Pitch Report

The Country Cricket Ground is evenly poised favoring both the batters and the bowlers. But with the help of the breeze and a slight slope, bowlers may extract a significant amount of lateral movement. This can be enough to keep the batsmen on their toes for the most part.

The average first innings score on this venue is 169 and the teams batting first have emerged victorious nearly the same number of times as opposed to teams batting second. Hence, toss will not play a crucial role and the teams can play according to their own strategy.

Sussex vs Hampshire Weather Report

The weather at Hove will be warm and pleasant for the most part with temperatures ranging between 24 C and 13 C. The probability of any imminent shower is almost negligible, however, we may see wind speed clocking up to as high as 13 km/hr.

Sussex vs Hampshire Probable Xl

Sussex Probable Xl

Ravi Bopara ©, Michael Burgess, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, Henry Crocombe, Brad Currie, Bertie Foreman, George Garton, Ari Karvelas, Shadab Khan, Tymal Mills

Hampshire Probable Xl

James Vince, Mason Crane, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Benny Howell, John Turner, Ross Whiteley, Scott Currie, Aneurin Donald, James Fuller, Ben McDermott

Sussex vs Hampshire Prediction

Hampshire is in a very commanding position and is dominating the South Group Point’s table. They have a far superior track record than Sussex and appear as the most balanced team leading into this game.

Meanwhile, Sussex haven’t been up to the mark and have a lot of catching up to do. An easy win for Hampshire is most certainly around the corner.

Prediction: Hampshire to win the match.

Sussex vs Hampshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV and Fancode

