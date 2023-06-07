Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Warwickshire vs Derbyshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Warwickshire and Derbyshire are set to face each other in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Wednesday, June 7. The Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the contest.

Led by Moeen Ali, Warwickshire have won four out of six matches and are placed second in the table with eight points. They also have a chance to go to the top of the table if they win their next game.

However, Warwickshire have lost their previous two games and will look to put their campaign back on track. They will go into the game on the back of a defeat against Nottinghamshire Outlaws by 11 runs.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, are placed eighth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.509. They lost to Yorkshire by seven wickets in their previous match.

Derbyshire posted 166/8 on the board on the back of Haider Ali’s 74 off 47 balls. However, Yorkshire chased down the target with 10 balls left in their innings.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Derbyshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 7, 2023, Wednesday, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Pitch Report

The venue in Chester-Le-Street is generally good for batting. Bowlers may not have a lot of room for error. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now in Chester-Le-Street. Temperatures will be around the 14-degree Celsius mark. The humidity would not be on the higher side.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Probable XIs

Warwickshire

Alex Davies (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Glenn Maxwell, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Chris Benjamin, Chris Woakes, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Craig Miles, and Jake Lintott.

Derbyshire

Luis Reece, Haider Ali, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Thomas Wood, Mattie McKiernan, Zak Chappell, Mark Watt, George Scrimshaw, and Zaman Khan.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction

Warwickshire are in much better form compared to Derbyshire and will go into the game as firm favourites.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

