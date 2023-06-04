Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Yorkshire vs Derbyshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Yorkshire and Derbyshire are set to face each other in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Sunday, June 4. The Headingley in Leeds will host the contest.

Yorkshire, led by Shan Masood, are currently placed sixth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.426. They will go into the game after beating Lancashire by 15 runs at Headingley in Leeds.

Dawid Malan smashed 83 runs off 50 balls and helped Yorkshire post a challenging target of 196 for their opponents to chase down. Later, Yorkshire restricted Lancashire to 180 for eight. David Wiese and Ben Mike picked up two wickets apiece.

Derbyshire, led by Leus du Plooy, are placed fifth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.417 thanks to wins in two out of five matches. They will be high on confidence after beating Warwickshire by 17 runs.

After being put in to bat first, Derbyshire scored 174 for the loss of five wickets. Wayne Madsen stayed unbeaten on 71 off 52 with 12 fours. Zaman Khan and Zak Chappell picked up three wickets apiece and restricted Warwickshire to 157 for nine.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Match Details

Match: Yorkshire vs Derbyshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 4, 2023, Sunday, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Pitch Report

The pitch in Leeds is generally a decent one for the batters, who can play their shots on the up. Bowlers need to be accurate in line and lengths.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant as there is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 13-degree Celsius mark.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Probable XIs

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Matthew Revis, David Wiese, William Luxton, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan

Derbyshire

Luis Reece, Haider Ali, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Thomas Wood, Mattie McKiernan, Zak Chappell, Mark Watt, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction

Both teams have had pretty similar campaigns thus far and hence, it is tough to find an outright winner. Keeping in mind all the factors, the chasing team should win.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

