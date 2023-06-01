Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Yorkshire vs Lancashire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Yorkshire will be locking horns against Lancashire in the 33rd match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 on Thursday, June 1. Headingley in Leeds will play host to this exciting North Group clash.

Yorkshire registered their first win of the season in their last game when they defeated Nottinghamshire. After losing three games on the trot in the competition, they had their first taste of victory.

Batting first, Dawid Malan played an outstanding knock of 95* off 56 balls to help his side post 182 runs on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and did extremely well to restrict Nottinghamshire to 174/4 to win the game by eight runs. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum going ahead in the competition.

Lancashire, meanwhile, had a fantastic start to the competition. They won three games on the trot but suffered their first loss in their fourth game. They were beaten comprehensively by Warwickshire.

The Lancashire batters never got going as they got bundled out for 98 runs in 14.5 overs. Warwickshire chased down the total in the 15th over to win the game by seven wickets. Lancashire will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Thursday.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Details:

Match: Yorkshire vs Lancashire, Match 33, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 1, 2023, Thursday, 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley is a wonderful track to bat on. The bowlers often go on a journey of missing their mark and they will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage. The pacers will have to use variations while bowling here as the true bounce helps the batters.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Leeds is expected to range between 8 and 16 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Probable XIs

Yorkshire

Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Matthew Revis, William Luxton, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Ben Mike, Dominic Bess, and Jafer Chohan.

Lancashire

Jos Buttler and Philip Salt are back in the squad and expect them to make it to the XI straightaway.

Probable XI

Luke Wells, Jos Buttler (wk), Philip Salt, Steven Croft, Daryl Mitchell, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, and Matthew Parkinson.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction

Yorkshire registered their first win of the competition in their last game, whereas Lancashire suffered their first loss in their previous fixture. Lancashire will have to fire in unison on Thursday to get back to winning ways as they will be facing the upbeat Yorkshire side.

Lancashire have a good depth to their side and expect them to come out on top in this Vitality T20 Blast fixture.

Prediction: Lancashire to win this encounter of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

