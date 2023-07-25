VK vs MON Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 match?

Vancouver Knights (VK) and Montreal Tigers (MON) are set to lock horns in Match No. 9 of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Tuesday, July 25 (Wednesday, July 26 in India). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will host the encounter.

The Knights, led by Rassie van der Dussen, did not get off to the best of starts in the tournament after losing to Hamza Tariq’s Toronto Nationals. But they thereafter defeated Mississauga Panthers by five wickets to register their maiden win of the championship.

After opting to field first, the Knights restricted the Panthers to 158 for six in 20 overs. Chris Gayle and Azam Khan starred for them with 61 and 64 runs, respectively. Barring them, none of the batters got into double digits.

Corbin Bosch was the pick of the bowlers for the Knights with figures of 4-0-23-2. The Knights chased down the target off the last ball as the match went right down to the wire. Harsh Theker won the award for the Player of the Match after scoring 75 runs off 54 balls with nine fours.

The Tigers, on the other hand, have a great chance of going to the top of the points table if they win their next match. They are placed second with four points and a net run rate of +1.314, courtesy of victories in both their matches.

They will go into their next game after beating the Panthers by seven wickets on July 23. They chased down 141 with 25 balls to spare.

GT20 Canada 2023, VK vs MON Prediction: Can the Knights beat the Tigers?

The Tigers are yet to lose a match in the tournament and are the favorites to win their third match in a row. The Knights need to be a little more consistent, especially in their batting department.

Prediction: Montreal Tigers to win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

