VK vs MP Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 match?

The Vancouver Knights (VK) and the Mississauga Panthers (MP) are set to lock horns in the fourth match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Saturday, July 22. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will host the encounter.

Led by Rassie van der Dussen, the Knights are currently placed fourth in the table with a net run rate of -0.600. They lost to Hamza Tariq’s Toronto Nationals by nine runs (DLS) in their previous match on Friday, July 21.

After being asked to bat first, the Nationals scored 151/3 in 15 overs. Colin Munro blazed his way to scoring 78 runs off 45 balls, including six fours and as many sixes. Shahid Afridi also rolled back the clock by racking up 23 runs with two fours and two huge sixes.

The Knights tried valiantly, but could only get themselves up to 142/4 in 15 overs. Skipper Van der Dussen scored 51 runs off 24 balls with two fours and five sixes.

The Panthers, led by Shoaib Malik, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -4.950. They lost to the Brampton Wolves by 52 runs (DLS) in their previous match.

Azam Khan scored 65 off 55, but the Panthers could only put up a score of 121 on the board. The Wolves were 99/1 in nine overs when rain interrupted play.

GT20 Canada 2023, VK vs MP Prediction: Can the Panthers beat the Knights?

The Knights will go into the match as firm favorites. Although they failed to chase down the target against the Nationals, their batters looked in good touch. They will fancy their chances against the Panthers, who looked out of sorts in their first game.

Prediction: Vancouver Knights to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

