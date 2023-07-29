VK vs SJ Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 match?

Vancouver Knights (VK) and Surrey Jaguars (SJ) will lock horns in Match No. 15 of the GT20 Canada 2023 on Saturday, July 29 (Sunday, July 30 in India). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will host the encounter.

The Jaguars, led by Iftikhar Ahmed, have found their rhythm in the tournament. They are placed third in the table with five points and a net run rate of +1.460 thanks to wins in two out of four matches.

Their match against table-toppers Brampton Wolves did not produce a result due to rain.

SJ will go into the match after beating Shoaib Malik’s Mississauga Panthers by 55 runs. After being put in to bat first, the Jaguars put up a decent score of 164 for the loss of six wickets. Opening batter Jatinder Singh scored 57 runs off 45 balls with five fours and one six, while Alex Hales scored 39 off 21 balls with nine fours.

The Jaguars bowled the Panthers out for 109 in 17 overs. Spencer Johnson and Sandeep Lamichhane picked up three wickets apiece.

The Knights, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the tabla and need to do quite a bit of work to climb the ladder. But having beaten the Wolves by nine wickets in their previous game, they will be pretty high on confidence. Namibian left-arm fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann was adjudged the Player of the Match against the Wolves.

GT20 Canada 2023, VK vs SJ Prediction: Can the Knights beat the Jaguars?

The Surrey Jaguars will go into the match as the favourites, although not by a big margin. The Jaguars’ net run shows their dominance and they should be able to edge past the Knights in their upcoming clash.

Prediction: Surrey Jaguars to win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

