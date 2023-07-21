VK vs TOR Prediction: Who will win today’s Global T20 Canada 2023 match?

Vancouver Knights (VK) and Toronto Nationals (TOR) are set to lock horns in Match No.2 of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Friday, July 21. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will host the encounter.

The Knights have some of the best T20 batters in the world. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman have been scoring runs in heaps for the Pakistan national team. Earlier this year, the right-handed Rizwan also played some brilliant knocks for the Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Fakhar was in great form in New Zealand and also scored valuable runs for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Reeza Hendricks has been in and out of the South African team, but is an effective batter in the T20 format.

Rassie van der Dussen has been a class act and there are very batters, who has been as consistent as the South African right-hander. Najibullah Zadran has played some match-winning knocks for Afghanistan and is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball.

Corbin Bosch and Ruben Trumpelmann will hold the key in the fast-bowling department. Karthik Meiyappan will be expected to take wickets in the middle overs.

The Nationals will depend heavily on Colin Munro, who has been a globetrotter in the T20 format. JJ Smit and Gerhard Erasmus are also effective batters and are expected to play crucial parts.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Zaman Khan will lead the bowling attack for the Nationals in the tournament.

Global T20 Canada 2023, VK vs TOR Prediction: Can the Nationals beat the Knights?

The Vancouver Knights will go into the match as firm favourites. They have a well-balanced squad and it will be tough for the Nationals to come up trumps. The Nationals seem to lack experience, especially in their batting.

Prediction: Vancouver Knights to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the VK vs TOR match? Vancouver Knights (VK) Toronto Nationals (TOR) 0 votes