VVS Laxman credits Mark Wood and Jofra Archer’s powerplay bowling for England’s victory

Former India batsman VVS Laxman feels that excellent spells by England fast bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer were responsible for the visitors' victory in the third T20I.

Mark Wood dismissed KL Rahul for a duck and Rohit Sharma for 15 to set India back early. Later, he returned to dismiss Shreyas Iyer for 9 as India were restricted to 156 for 6 despite Virat Kohli’s belligerent 77 not out from 46.

Jos Buttler guided the team home with a superlative 83 not out from 52 balls in the second innings. While describing the wicketkeeper-batsman’s knock as an outstanding one, Laxman said it was because of the fast bowlers that England won the match.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Laxman analyzed:

“While Buttler played an outstanding knock, I feel the way Archer and Wood bowled in the powerplay was the reason why England won this game comfortably. Both of them bowled aggressively and didn’t give anything easy to the batsmen. #INDvENG.”

Except for Kohli’s spectacular knock, England dominated the contest. While Archer did not pick up any wickets, he was economical in his first spell, not giving anything away.

My role in the team is to make something happen: Mark Wood

Speaking after the game, England fast bowler Mark Wood said that he is in the team to make things happen. The pacer, who bowled at very good speeds on a surface that had extra bounce, said:

"My role in the team is to try and bang it on a good length and make something happen. The two pitches I've played on have a bit of bounce and I enjoyed those conditions.”

Mark Wood had figures of 3 for 14 after three overs but was taken for 17 in his final over as Kohli went berserk. Admitting that it was disappointing to go for so many, the pacer praised the Indian captain. He stated:

"It's a shame that I went for runs in the last over, but credit to Virat. He is a fantastic player and is very hard to bowl at and he played some great shots in the end. It's good to play against great players and test yourself.”

Mark Wood claimed 1 for 20 in the first T20I before missing the second one due to fitness issues. He was replaced by Tom Curran for the second T20I.