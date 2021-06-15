VVS Laxman list 3 changes he wants to see in the World Test Championship format

VVS Laxman wants to see a few changes implemented in the next cycle of the World Test Championship. The former cricketer wants all Test playing nations to be part of the event, suggesting teams could be split into two groups of six to accommodate the new entrants.

The inaugural edition of the World Test Championship will draw to a close with the India vs New Zealand final this month. A total of nine nations took part in the first edition of the tournament, with Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe missing out.

In his column for The Times of India, VVS Laxman explained how adding more nations could improve Test cricket as a whole.

"I would like a few changes, though, to make it more inclusive and competitive. While the two-year cycle is just about right, I feel all 12 Test-playing nations should be a part of the competition. Maybe they could be split into two groups of six, with the two group toppers playing a best-of-three final. What that will mean is that the teams ranked in the bottom half of the ICC Test ratings can host some of the top sides, which will not only reignite interest in those respective countries but also bolster their financial resources. Otherwise, it will be extremely difficult to bridge the already humongous gulf between the big names and the rest,” Laxman wrote.

The ICC recently announced plans to make cricket more inclusive, with the ODI World Cup in the next cycle expanding to a 14-team event. The T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams in the future, and more teams playing Test cricket will certainly help in globalizing the game.

However, VVS Laxman’s suggestion to make the World Test Championship Final a three-Test shootout may not be a viable proposition. ICC acting CEO Geoff Allardice recently claimed that a best-of-three final was not possible owing to a packed international calendar.

The CEO also claimed that the points system for the next edition of the World Test Championship Final will be changed, with equal points awarded for wins irrespective of the length of the series. VVS Laxman made a similar suggestion in his column, detailing how ICC could tweak the existing system.

"The points system could do with a tweak as well. Perhaps the way to go would be to cap all WTC series at three matches. The marquee series, like the Ashes or India vs England or Australia, could still be over four or five Tests, but only the first three should be taken into consideration for points for the WTC. That will remove the inequity that exists now, where the same number of points are offered for both a two-Test and a five-Test series," VVS Laxman added.

VVS Laxman wants additional weightage for overseas Test wins

The 46-year-old however, doesn’t want a static points scoring system. VVS Laxman wants teams to be rewarded with additional points if they manage to win away from home.

"I'd like to see additional weightage given for wins overseas. It's definitely not easy winning at home, but you have an edge because you know your conditions. Winning away is that much more challenging, and should come with a greater reward,” VVS Laxman concluded.

The new World Test Championship cycle will start with the India vs England series in August. The ICC will announce the new points system before the series but confirmed they will stick with the percentage of points system to decide the positions.

