WAF vs LAKR Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 match?

Washington Freedom (WAF) and Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) are set to lock horns in Match No.9 of the Major League Cricket 2023 on Thursday, July 20 (Friday, July 21 in India). The Church Street Park in Morrisville will host the encounter.

The Freedom, captained by Moises Henriques, are currently placed fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.014. They will go into the game after beating Faf du Plessis’ Texas Super Kings by six runs.

Matthew Short was named the Player of the Match for scoring 80 runs off 50 balls with the help of 10 fours and three sixes. On the back of his knock, the Freedom put up a decent score of 163 for the loss of five wickets on the board.

Dwayne Bravo gave them an almighty scare, scoring 76 runs off 39 balls, but the Freedom somehow managed to hold their nerves.

The Knight Riders, led by Sunil Narine, have had a season to forget thus far. They are placed at the bottom of the table courtesy of losses in all three of their matches. Their net run rate of -3.250 is the worst among the participating teams.

The Knight Riders will go into the match after losing to Aaron Finch’s San Francisco Unicorns by 21 runs. After being asked to chase down 213, the Knight Riders finished with 191 for five.

MLC 2023, WAF vs LAKR Prediction: Can the Knight Riders beat the Freedom?

The Washington Freedom have a great chance of moving further up the points table. They will definitely fancy their chances against the Knight Riders, who are yet to find their feet thus far in the tournament. The Freedom will go into their next match as firm favourites.

Prediction: Washington Freedom to win this MLC 2023 match.

