Wahab Riaz ready to return to red-ball cricket against England: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq revealed that Wahab Riaz had told him that he was ready to make a return to Tests.

Misbah-ul-Haq also felt that it would be difficult for fast bowlers to get accustomed to the new playing conditions.

Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz is set to make a comeback in Tests.

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq revealed that Wahab Riaz has told him that he was ready to make a return to Pakistan's Test squad if needed. Last year, while Mohammad Amir took retirement from the longest format to concentrate on white-ball cricket, Riaz had taken an indefinite break from red-ball cricket.

But that break seems to be over now and he has been named in the 29-man squad for the England tour.

"Yes I spoke to Wahab about this and he said if needed, he will be available to play the Test matches in England," Misbah-ul-Haq said in a virtual press conference attended by IANS.

It would be difficult for bowlers to get accustomed to new playing conditions: Misbah-ul-Haq

ICC have laid down new regulations keeping in mind the extraordinary circumstances engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic. These new rules and regulations include banning of the use of saliva on the ball and use of COVID-19 substitutes.

Misbah-ul-Haq named 10 fast bowlers and 4 spinners in his huge 29-man squad as he felt that it would take the bowlers a while to get accustomed to the new playing conditions.

"Hopefully the five weeks training camp and practice games we have in England before the first test will allow all the bowlers to settle down and also get used to new SOPs like not using saliva to shine the ball, avoiding celebrations after taking a wicket etc. It is not easy for a pace bowler in particular to get back into rhythm after three months of not playing cricket or nets at all," Misbah-ul-Haq asserted.

Pakistan will be playing three Tests and three T20Is against England after the completion of the West Indies tour of England which also includes the same number of Tests and T20Is.