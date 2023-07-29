Wanindu Hasaranga's 3 most unplayable spells in international cricket

Sri Lankan mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been in sensational form and has almost single-handedly helped them qualify for the World Cup slated to be played in India later this year.

The leggie tormented every opposition in the World Cup Qualifiers, where he also became the first bowler to take three consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

Over the last few years, Hasaranga has established himself as the prime destructor for Sri Lanka in the spinning department. He has taken giant strides in the white-ball format, and his ability to dismantle any top-class batting lineup makes him a potent threat against any opposition.

Hasaranga has been an integral member of every T20 team he has played for. Having plied his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hasaranga emerged as one of their lynchpins in the last two editions of the tournament.

Hasaranga celebrated his 26th birthday on Saturday (July 29), and wishes floated in from the cricket fraternity, wishing him on his auspicious day.

With that said, let us have a look at the 3 most unplayable spells from Hasaranga in international on his birthday.

#1 4/9 vs India in 2021 (T20I)

Hasaranga was at his lethal best during the deciding T20 against India back in 2021. He has been a difficult proposition for any batter who hasn't faced him before, and that was the case with the relatively inexperienced Indian top order and the middle order.

None of the top-order batters has any answers in front of his guile and mastery. He bagged the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad with a wrong un, which spun back sharply and hit him plumb in front of the stumps.

None of the batters were picking his googly, which eventually brought about the downfall of Sanju Samson without bothering the scorers. India was short of frontline batters in that game due to a COVID outbreak.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had to be promoted up the order but couldn't quite make a significant impact. Hasaranga eventually finished with figures of 4/9, as India could only muster 81 in their allotted 20 overs. Sri Lanka chased it down comfortably, winning by seven wickets.

#2 5/13 vs Oman in 2023 (ODI)

Hasaranga was simply unplayable during the recently concluded World Cup Qualifiers, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker by a fair distance. He bagged three consecutive fifers and played a pivotal role as Sri Lanka won the tournament.

It was against Oman when none of the batters were able to pick him. Such was his guile and artistry against the lowly-ranked nations that none of the top-order batters had any idea which way the ball was turning.

Jatinder Singh and Aayan Khan were batting well, but the introduction of Hasaranga saw them give their wickets away cheaply. He continued spinning a web and eventually finished with 5/13.

His spell ensured that Oman was skittled out for a below-par score of 98, and it was a stroll in the park for the Sri Lankan openers. Nissanka and Karunaratne batted with authority as Sri Lanka won by 10 wickets.

#3 6/24 vs UAE in 2023 (ODI)

While most of his top-notch performances have come against associate nations or lower-ranked sides, that doesn't take away anything from what Hasaranga achieved in the World Cup Qualifiers.

In the match against UAE, the tweaker was again at his imperious best, and the batters didn't have any clue whatsoever. His ability to turn the ball both ways despite having a similar wrist position doesn't allow the lesser-known teams to pick him the way they would have wanted.

Muhammad Waseem was batting well for the UAE, but the introduction of Hasaranga changed the complexion of the game. He bagged the set batter and then just ran through the middle order and the lower order.

He finished with his best figures in ODI cricket to date, accounting for six UAE batters. They could only muster 180 in pursuit of a huge target of 355.